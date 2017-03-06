A report claims that Manchester City join the race to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to bring Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Last month, Lacazette revealed that he was ready to leave Lyon in search of a new challenge and would be open to a move once the current season had concluded.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, meanwhile, recently insisted that he would not stand in Lacazette's way if the 25-year-old wanted to leave the French club this summer.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with a move for the forward, but according to Telefoot, Man City are now very much in the scramble for his services.

Lacazette has scored 119 goals in 261 appearances for Lyon since making his first-team debut in 2010. This season, the striker has already scored 27 times in just 31 appearances.