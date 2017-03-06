New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'join hunt for Alexandre Lacazette'

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Manchester City join the race to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 14:35 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to bring Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Last month, Lacazette revealed that he was ready to leave Lyon in search of a new challenge and would be open to a move once the current season had concluded.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, meanwhile, recently insisted that he would not stand in Lacazette's way if the 25-year-old wanted to leave the French club this summer.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with a move for the forward, but according to Telefoot, Man City are now very much in the scramble for his services.

Lacazette has scored 119 goals in 261 appearances for Lyon since making his first-team debut in 2010. This season, the striker has already scored 27 times in just 31 appearances.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal 'want Lacazette to replace Sanchez'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Michel Aulas, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Manchester City 'join hunt for Alexandre Lacazette'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: Chelsea are "almost unstoppable" in title race
Report: Everton interested in Udinese youngsterPickford content with Sunderland displayGuardiola: 'Aguero has Man City future'Guardiola "so happy" with Man City winToure: 'Man City got lucky to beat Sunderland'
Result: Aguero, Sane on target in Man City winMan City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Team News: Sunderland unchanged against Man CitySouthgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Moyes: 'We need points against top six'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Lyon News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Manchester City 'join hunt for Alexandre Lacazette'
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Arsenal 'want Alexandre Lacazette to replace Alexis Sanchez'
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Ronald de Boer: 'Memphis Depay should not act like a clown'
Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueAtletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upLyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move
Lyon: 'Lacazette allowed to leave'Alexandre Lacazette ready to leave LyonDepay: 'No problems with Mourinho'Evra 'to decide on future this week'Mourinho open to Memphis Depay return
> Lyon Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 