Alexandre Lacazette ready to leave Lyon

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Premier League targets Alexandre Lacazette says that he will be ready to leave Lyon at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Monday, February 6, 2017

Alexandre Lacazette has confirmed that he will be ready to leave Lyon at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The France international was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham United all credited with an interest in the centre-forward.

Lacazette ultimately remained in France, but the 25-year-old has revealed that he wants to leave his Ligue 1 club next summer, which is expected to spark a scramble for his services.

"I think that the right moment has arrived to leave," Lacazette told Canal+.

"I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person. I will continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer."

Lacazette has scored 113 goals in 254 appearances for Lyon since making his first-team debut in 2010. This season, the striker has already scored 21 times in just 25 appearances.

