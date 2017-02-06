Alexandre Lacazette ready to leave Lyon

Premier League targets Alexandre Lacazette says that he will be ready to leave Lyon at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The France international was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham United all credited with an interest in the centre-forward.

Lacazette ultimately remained in France, but the 25-year-old has revealed that he wants to leave his Ligue 1 club next summer, which is expected to spark a scramble for his services.

"I think that the right moment has arrived to leave," Lacazette told Canal+.

"I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person. I will continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer."

Lacazette has scored 113 goals in 254 appearances for Lyon since making his first-team debut in 2010. This season, the striker has already scored 21 times in just 25 appearances.