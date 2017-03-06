Pep Guardiola: Chelsea are "almost unstoppable" in title race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola challenges his players to win all of their remaining Premier League games to put some pressure on runaway leaders Chelsea at the top.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 09:42 UK

Pep Guardiola has conceded that Manchester City must win all their remaining Premier League games if they are to make up the gap on leaders Chelsea.

The Citizens have found some consistency since the start of last month, winning five top-flight games on the spin to emerge as the Blues' biggest threat.

Chelsea head to West Ham United on Monday evening with the chance to extend their lead at the summit to 10 points on Tottenham Hotspur - who have played one game more - and a further point on third-place City.

Guardiola's men face a congested run of fixtures, however, with AS Monaco to come in the Champions League in a week's time and an FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough up next.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland, the Catalan told BBC Sport: "It's a pity that the distance between Chelsea is so big But that's true. We are there behind, of course, Chelsea because they are almost unstoppable.

"I feel we are playing quite well and that's why we are getting results. But now, of course, we are in a position when you arrive in March and April, every game if you win, you stay; if you lose, you are out.

"In the Premier League, in the cup, in the Champions League. The players know, we know, the club knows, if we are not able to win the next game we will be out."

Man City have now won 10 away games this season - their joint-highest figure in a Premier League campaign.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Guardiola "so happy" with Man City win
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Chelsea given green light for £500m Stamford Bridge redevelopment
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: Chelsea are "almost unstoppable" in title race
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino not giving up on Premier League title race
Matic: 'Title-winning experience key'Preview: West Ham vs. ChelseaConte planning Koulibaly swoop?Antonio Conte "very happy" at ChelseaConte tells Michy Batshuayi to prove himself
Burglars 'ransack John Terry's mansion'Conte: 'Hazard a doubt for West Ham game'Conte to give chance to defender next season?Homesick Conte plays down Inter linksKante scoops top prize at London Football Awards
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Bastia midfielder Seko Fofana on April 30, 2016
Report: Everton interested in Udinese youngster Seko Fofana
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: Chelsea are "almost unstoppable" in title race
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
Pickford content with Sunderland displayGuardiola: 'Aguero has Man City future'Guardiola "so happy" with Man City winToure: 'Man City got lucky to beat Sunderland'Result: Aguero, Sane on target in Man City win
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Team News: Sunderland unchanged against Man CitySouthgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Moyes: 'We need points against top six'Guardiola issues ultimatum to six players
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 