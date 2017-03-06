Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola challenges his players to win all of their remaining Premier League games to put some pressure on runaway leaders Chelsea at the top.

Pep Guardiola has conceded that Manchester City must win all their remaining Premier League games if they are to make up the gap on leaders Chelsea.

The Citizens have found some consistency since the start of last month, winning five top-flight games on the spin to emerge as the Blues' biggest threat.

Chelsea head to West Ham United on Monday evening with the chance to extend their lead at the summit to 10 points on Tottenham Hotspur - who have played one game more - and a further point on third-place City.

Guardiola's men face a congested run of fixtures, however, with AS Monaco to come in the Champions League in a week's time and an FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough up next.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland, the Catalan told BBC Sport: "It's a pity that the distance between Chelsea is so big But that's true. We are there behind, of course, Chelsea because they are almost unstoppable.

"I feel we are playing quite well and that's why we are getting results. But now, of course, we are in a position when you arrive in March and April, every game if you win, you stay; if you lose, you are out.

"In the Premier League, in the cup, in the Champions League. The players know, we know, the club knows, if we are not able to win the next game we will be out."

Man City have now won 10 away games this season - their joint-highest figure in a Premier League campaign.