Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that he will not stand in Alexandre Lacazette's way if the forward wants to leave the French club at the end of the season.

On Monday, Lacazette revealed that he was ready to leave Lyon in search of a new challenge and would be open to a move once the 2016-17 campaign has concluded.

Aulas has claimed that Lyon are used to losing big-name players and the Ligue 1 side would not prevent the 25-year-old from seeking pastures new if the right offer arrived in the summer.

"If one day there is an opportunity, of course, as we did with [Samuel Umtiti] and [Eric Abidal] in Barcelona or Karim [Benzema] in Madrid or further in time with [Ludovic Giuly] to Monaco, who left, why not?" Aulas told OL TV. "Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Lacazette has scored 113 goals in 254 appearances for Lyon since making his first-team debut in 2010. This season, the striker has already netted 21 times in just 25 appearances.