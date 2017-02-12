Borussia Dortmund chief dismisses Thomas Tuchel to Arsenal links

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke describes reports linking boss Thomas Tuchel with Arsenal as "completely fictional".
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has strongly denied suggestions that manager Thomas Tuchel has been contacted over replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

A report in The Mirror earlier this week claimed that the Gunners were confident of luring the 43-year-old from the Westfalenstadion should Wenger bring an end to his two-decade long association with the club.

Tuchel revealed on Friday that he was unaware of the links, while Watzke has himself rubbished the report and insists that contract talks with the former Mainz 05 boss will likely open in the summer.

"It is a fact that nobody from Arsenal called us. We're taking about completely fictional stuff here," he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

"Some day in May we will sit down and analyse this season. He is still under contract here for another year. That's why I don't understand all the speculation."

Tuchel, who joined Dortmund from Mainz in June 2015, recently claimed that he is "relaxed" over his contract situation.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
expand