Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel "relaxed" over new Borussia Dortmund deal

Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Thomas Tuchel is prepared to wait before discussing terms over a new deal at Borussia Dortmund, with two seasons still left to run on his current terms.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 20:48 UK

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he is "relaxed" over his contract situation despite delaying discussions over a new deal until the end of the season.

The 43-year-old is just past the midway point in his second full campaign at the Westfalenstadion, having joined the Bundesliga giants from Mainz 05 in June 2015.

Tuchel still has another couple of seasons to run on his current terms, and he does not intend to open talks with the club over extending those any further while Dortmund are in the midst of a busy run of fixtures.

"I expect them to respect the fact that I am an extremely bad negotiating partner during the season," he told WDR Radio "I am relaxed. I'm only halfway through my contract.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League at least under the top three, and we want to qualify directly. We have a lot to do."

Dortmund, who finished second in the German top flight last season, are currently 12 points adrift of champions Bayern Munich and have won only one of their last six competitive games.

Dortmund's midfielder Julian Weigl and Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany.
Read Next:
Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'
>
View our homepages for Thomas Tuchel, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Thomas Tuchel "relaxed" over new Borussia Dortmund deal
 Marco Reus takes a free kick during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund supporters win first FIFA Fan Award
 Gedion Zelalem of Arsenal in action during the pre-season friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Arsenal at Saitama Stadium on July 26, 2013
Borussia Dortmund to move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem?
Result: Dortmund claim easy win over PSVLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happenedMahrez named African Footballer of the YearChinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'
Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?Matthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'Report: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitArsenal consider move for Dortmund attacker?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich1612313892939
2RB Leipzig16113231151636
3Hertha Berlin169342416830
4Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt1685322121029
5Hoffenheim16610028171128
6Borussia DortmundDortmund1676335191627
7FC Koln166732115625
8Freiburg167272127-623
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen166372324-121
10Mainz 05166282630-420
11Schalke 04Schalke165382019118
12Augsburg164661317-418
13Wolfsburg164481524-916
14Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach164481525-1016
15Werder Bremen164482034-1416
16Hamburger SV163491431-1713
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 041633101427-1312
18SV Darmstadt 981622121130-198
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand