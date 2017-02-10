Borussia Dortmund boss in frame to replace Arsene Wenger?

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly tops a four-man shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly top of a four-man shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this term but has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he intends to sign a new deal to remain at the Emirates.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are concerned that Wenger could call time on his 21-year reign in the next few months and have already made "discreet enquiries" about the availability of Tuchel, who replaced Jurgen Klopp at the Bundesliga side in 2015.

Other candidates on Arsenal's list allegedly include Juventus's Massimiliano Allegri, Bayer Leverkusen's Roger Schmidt and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim.

The newspaper also claims that the Gunners' preference is to keep hold of Wenger and have made him an offer of a new two-year deal worth £16m.

Wenger - the longest-serving manager in English football - has won three Premier League titles, six FA Cups and six Community Shields during his time with the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
