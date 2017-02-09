General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger refuses to discuss new contract

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Arsenal on April 9, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to be drawn on whether he will sign a new contract with the club.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:37 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to be drawn on whether he will sign a new contract with the club.

The Frenchman's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but he has yet to commit to new terms and, asked again about the issue today at a press conference, Wenger would not confirm if he had even been offered a new deal.

"Look, what matters is ideally you want everybody to be happy, but as well I think Arsenal is made of special strengths and that strength is to be united when it doesn't go as well," he said.

"It's very nice for you to take care of how I feel, but it's not the most important. I am a professional and I have to do a job and that's what I want to do.

"My future is in front of me every time I make a half turn. What is important for me is that Arsenal football club goes well and I dedicate my whole energy for the club to do well.

"Nothing has changed compared to last week and that's basically it. I've nothing to add to what I said last week."

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is in 'advanced talks" to replace Wenger at the Emirates this summer.

Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Arsene Wenger predicts "tough" Hull test
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Massimiliano Allegri, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Arsene Wenger admits to "difficult week"
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger predicts "tough" Hull City test
Wenger refuses to discuss new contractWenger: 'Top four race tighter than ever'Arsene Wenger coy on Petr Cech inclusionWenger: 'Koscielny comments were twisted'Hector Bellerin still a doubt for Arsenal
Wenger 'not interested' in Joe HartMustafi: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League'Ballack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'Arsenal: 'Bellerin still being assessed'Petr Cech offers support to Ryan Mason
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version