Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has entered advanced discussions with Arsenal over replacing Arsene Wenger next season, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who has been at the helm of the Gunners since 1996, is yet to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium, which runs out in the summer.

According to The Express, Wenger is ready to bring his time at Arsenal to an end, while Allegri's representatives are locked in talks with the club's officials at present.

The Italian is on course to secure the Serie A title with the Bianconeri, but is reportedly unhappy in Turin amid reported fallouts with the club's board and some of the players.

RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is also said to be on Arsenal's radar.

