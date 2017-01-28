Jan 28, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-5
Arsenal
FT(HT: 0-3)
Welbeck (15', 22'), Walcott (35', 69', 84')

Arsene Wenger proud of "dynamic, explosive" Arsenal

Arsene Wenger watches the cat do a whoopsie on his beret during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsene Wenger is proud of his "dynamic, explosive" Arsenal side following their 5-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Southampton on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 20:21 UK

Arsene Wenger has praised his "dynamic and explosive" Arsenal side for thrashing Southampton 5-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at St Mary's Stadium.

Theo Walcott bagged a hat-trick against his former side on Saturday, while Danny Welbeck struck a brace to help the Gunners reach the last 16 of the competition.

Wenger told BT Sport: "We were very dynamic, explosive and overall we had a good consistent performance over 90 minutes and everybody played well.

"Welbeck has been out for such a long time, I didn't expect him to score straight away and it shows the desire is there.

"People say I make changes but I bring in Walcott, Welbeck and (Lucas) Perez, all top quality players. After that I try to find the best balance for the team."

Wenger was forced to watch from the stands as he began a four-match touchline ban.

Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger handed four-game touchline ban
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal - as it happened
 Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Result: Theo Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16 of FA Cup
 Theo Walcott of Arsenal celebrates after scoring against Everton during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
Theo Walcott: "Southampton will always be in my heart"
Wenger proud of "explosive" ArsenalTeam News: Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clashArsenal maintain interest in Chilean teenager?Wenger handed four-game touchline banReport: Arsenal target Marco Reus
Debuchy told he can leave ArsenalReport: Man City still keen on BellerinGiroud: 'I never doubted myself'Wenger: 'Xhaka has a fantastic attitude'Wenger to accept misconduct charge
> Arsenal Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand