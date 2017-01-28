Arsene Wenger is proud of his "dynamic, explosive" Arsenal side following their 5-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Southampton on Saturday.

Theo Walcott bagged a hat-trick against his former side on Saturday, while Danny Welbeck struck a brace to help the Gunners reach the last 16 of the competition.

Wenger told BT Sport: "We were very dynamic, explosive and overall we had a good consistent performance over 90 minutes and everybody played well.

"Welbeck has been out for such a long time, I didn't expect him to score straight away and it shows the desire is there.

"People say I make changes but I bring in Walcott, Welbeck and (Lucas) Perez, all top quality players. After that I try to find the best balance for the team."

Wenger was forced to watch from the stands as he began a four-match touchline ban.