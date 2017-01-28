Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-3
WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Heung-min (60', 97'), Janssen (64' pen.), Alli (87')
Winks (54'), Janssen (67')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Hayes (23', 36'), Thompson (83')
Jombati (42'), O'Nien (54'), Gape (78'), Jacobson (83'), Stewart (92')

Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers have done me and town proud'

Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town at Adams Park on October 3, 2015
© Getty Images
A disconsolate Gareth Ainsworth claims that Wycombe Wanderers have made him and their community proud after their thrilling 4-3 FA Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 19:33 UK

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has bemoaned his side's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, but insists that he is proud of his players.

A thrilling fourth-round encounter at White Hart Lane saw the League Two outfit take a two-goal lead over their Premier League opponents by half time.

The hosts went on to draw level but a Garry Thompson goal appeared to have sealed the win for Wycombe, only for Spurs to score twice in the dying stages to knock the visitors out of the cup.

Ainsworth told BBC Sport after the game: "The last 10 minutes, I don't know where to start. It was after time, there was a penalty I thought was not a penalty.

"The lads have done me and the town so proud. It was an outstanding effort from the boys. I am so proud, disappointed but it is now back to the reality of Exeter away."

Wycombe return to League Two action against the Grecians on Tuesday night, before welcoming playoff rivals Portsmouth on Saturday.

Garry Thompson for Bradford City in December 2013
Your Comments
expand