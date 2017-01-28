Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal

Their last taste of a major showpiece final came in 2003 when facing today's opponents at the Millennium Stadium, and if they are to keep their season alive on two fronts then they must now see off an in-form Gunners side.

5.16pm What is clear is that Arsenal have often relied on the FA Cup in recent seasons to keep supporters happy - just about! This is the only competition won by Wenger in the past decade, essentially keeping him in the job because their record in the Premier League and Champions League has simply not been good enough. The cynic would suggest that this is their only hope this term, too, as Bayern Munich are next up in Europe and Chelsea have an eight-point lead in the top flight.

5.14pm Arsenal will be looking to become the latest Premier League side to make it through unscathed following what has largely been an impressive season to date. It is always difficult to measure just how successful a season it has been for the Gunners until that final curtain comes down, as so often they have looked good before fading - or indeed vice versa, as witnessed last time around when somehow overtaking Spurs to finish second in the league.

5.12pm RESULTS! Time to bring you up to speed with some full-time results from across the country now. Liverpool crashed out at the hands of Wolves in the day's early kickoff, but Spurs avoided a major scare as they scored in the 97th minute to earn a 4-3 win over Wycombe at White Hart Lane. No such trouble for Chelsea and Man City, who are also into the hat for round five thanks to wins over Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively. Big mention for Lincoln, too, who progressed with a 3-1 triumph over Brighton.

5.10pm A season that was heading for mediocrity just a week ago could now turn into one of the most famous in Southampton's proud history. The Saints beat Leicester City a week ago to put a poor run of Premier League form behind them, before picking up a famous win at Anfield three days later to make it into their first cup final of any sort since 2003. Their opponents that day? Today's fourth-round visitors Arsenal. © SilverHub

5.08pm Puel's charges have quite some record this term when it comes domestic cup games, having won six and drawn one; the anomaly in that run coming in a 2-2 tie at Carrow Road at the start of the month which they soon made up for in the replay. Their Euro form was a little more mixed; two wins, two draws and two defeats seeing them exit at the group stage. Now there is the chance to keep their season alive on two fronts - three including their outside hopes of breaking into the top six - but they face a real daunting task at St Mary's.

5.06pm Southampton face Swansea City in midweek and West Ham United next weekend, before then tackling another struggling side in Sunderland. Should they progress this evening, a fifth-round tie is pencilled in prior to their EFL Cup final with Man United in the capital, so there is certainly plenty to keep supporters occupied over the next four weeks. In terms of their FA Cup story to date, the Saints overcame Norwich in a replay recently thanks to a late Long goal on the south Coast.

5.04pm The Saints' season started to nosedive a little once they exited the Europa League in rather disappointing circumstances early last month; a stalemate against Hapoel Be'er Sheva here seeing their previous triumph over Inter Milan count for little other than precious memories. The good news is that all focus can go on prolonging their run in both cup competitions, with their final appearance in the EFL Cup possibly being added to by a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup should they overcome heavyweights Arsenal over the next couple of hours.

5.02pm Southampton are essentially just jostling for position now in terms of the league aspirations, with any hopes of a top-six finish - and thus a place in the Europa League next term - surely all but over. There is always the backdoor route into the competition via these domestic cups, of course, which Puel will no doubt be looking to exploit. The Saints currently sit 11th in the table after returning to winning ways in the league last time out and are 14 points off United in sixth.

5.00pm The pressure had actually been building on softly-spoken Puel prior to this good run of form. A run of four-successive losses in the FA Cup, coupled with a late capitulation against Norwich City in the previous round of this competition, left fans wondering if they had finally brought a dud on board. That does not look like being the case, however, as the Frenchman has showed good tactical maturity and led his side to four wins in their last five in all competitions.

4.58pm As ever, there is now a risk of their eye being taken off the ball in the coming weeks as those Southampton players prepare to run out at Wembley Stadium against Manchester United. The Saints have between four and six games to play before then, though, depending on the outcome of today's result, so they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas. In fairness, the worst case scenario for Puel is finishing in the bottom half and reaching a cup final in his maiden campaign - a luxury Wenger cannot fall back on with defeat here.

4.56pm Starting with that victory over Leicester - a thumping 3-0 scoreline reflective of their dominance - the Saints quickly laid down a marker to prove that they are not prepared to slumber in mid-table. Then came the famous win on Merseyside, sealed with a Long goal in added time just to give those travelling fans something extra to celebrate, which you have to say they were more than deserving of over the two legs.

4.54pm What was looking like being a season of mediocrity for Southampton could well turn into one of their finest in living memory. Six days ago there was talk of this being a huge week for the club, as they prepared to take on Leicester City (Premier League), Liverpool (EFL Cup), and Arsenal (FA Cup) across three separate competitions. So far, so good on that front, as the Saints have overcome the first two opponents and will now feel confident of making it a clean sweep.

4.52pm Hardly the greatest advert for the FA Cup at St Mary's this evening, as both managers make 10 changes to their starting lineups. Southampton boss Claude Puel does have a bit more of an excuse as nine first-team players have been nursing injuries, with Jack Stephens the survivor from the 1-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday. Arsene Wenger keeps Shkodran Mustafi in Arsenal's ranks, meanwhile, as he opts to use his rotation policy yet again. © SilverHub

4.50pm A case of Wenger making up the numbers when looking at the Arsenal bench, as four of the six outfield options are defenders. Alexis Sanchez and Alex Iwobi are among the back-ups if a goal is required in the second half, while Southampton can turn to the creative duo of Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond if required. Aforementioned duo Davis and Romeu are also in the squad.

4.48pm BENCH WATCH! SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Taylor, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Tadic, Redmond ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Monreal, Mertesacker, Jenkinson, Iwobi, Sanchez, Gabriel

4.46pm Puel's hand was forced slightly due to injuries picked up by James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez a few days ago. There was also another impressive display in the first half from Nathan Redmond - another to be given a little breather as he is only among the subs. It will likely be a 4-4-2 system as far as the Saints are concerned, with promising Welsh talent Lloyd Isgrove among those looking to make the most of his chance in this fourth-round tie.

4.44pm Despite making wholesale changes from Wednesday, this is not an entirely second-string Southampton lineup. Indeed, Shane Long starts up top fresh on the back from scoring the only goal of the second-leg tie, while Jordy Clasie and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg add some midfield steel. Steven Davis and Oriol Romeu, two of the standout performers at Anfield in those defensive-midfield slots, both miss out.

4.42pm In terms of the hosts, Claude Puel has also made 10 changer - quite an advert for the FA Cup, this. Jack Stephens, who handled the pressure superbly in the absence of Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, is the only player to retain his place from that memorable night on Merseyside. That means a place in goal for youngster Harry Lewis, with Fraser Forster missing out on the squad entirely.

4.40pm Welbeck will lead the line for Arsenal in the absence of Olivier Giroud, while Walcott, Reine-Adelaide and Lucas Perez will offer support from attacking midfield. The other player I have yet to mention is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will likely start slightly deeper alongside Maitland-Niles. It is a brave choice from Wenger to make so much changes - 10 in all from last time out - as we have already seen it backfire spectacularly in some other games this afternoon.

4.38pm The big news for Arsenal is that Danny Welbeck makes his first start since May after overcoming his latest injury problem, while Theo Walcott is also back in the side following a shorter layoff; his last outing coming against Manchester City on December 18. There is no Granit Xhaka due to suspension, of course, although it is unlikely he would have played anyway as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are among those to come into this much-changed side.

4.36pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Arsene Wenger has made a whopping 10 changes from the slender 2-1 victory over Burnley six days ago. The only survivor from that match at the Emirates Stadium last weekend is Germany international Shkodran Mustafi, who lines up in the heart of defence alongside fellow summer recruit - albeit at a far different end of the scale - Rob Holding.

4.34pm TEAM NEWS! SOUTHAMPTON XI: Lewis, Martina, Stephens, Gardos, McQueen, Reed, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Sims, Isgrove, Long ARSENAL XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Gibbs, Chamberlain, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Perez, Welbeck

4.32pm The Saints head into this match on a real high, having booked their place in their first major final since 2003 - against, ironically enough, today's opponents - while the Gunners themselves have put together a run of wins in recent weeks and are still battling on three fronts in the second half of the campaign. Plenty to get through between now and kickoff, so let us check out some confirmed team news.