Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round meeting between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium.
The Saints head into this match on a real high after sealing their place in the EFL Cup final, courtesy of victory over Liverpool in midweek.
Their last taste of a major showpiece final came in 2003 when facing today's opponents at the Millennium Stadium, and if they are to keep their season alive on two fronts then they must now see off an in-form Gunners side.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds on the South Coast with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Taylor, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Tadic, Redmond
ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Monreal, Mertesacker, Jenkinson, Iwobi, Sanchez, Gabriel
SOUTHAMPTON XI: Lewis, Martina, Stephens, Gardos, McQueen, Reed, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Sims, Isgrove, Long
ARSENAL XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Gibbs, Chamberlain, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Perez, Welbeck