Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hands a start to Danny Welbeck in the club's FA Cup clash away at Southampton.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has handed a start to Danny Welbeck in the club's FA Cup clash away at Southampton.

The forward has been eased back into action after a serious knee injury, but he gets the chance to stake his claim for a regular starting berth on the south coast.

He is one of several changes made by Wenger, who also includes first-team regulars Hector Bellerin and Shkodran Mustafi , while Theo Walcott features on the flank after returning from injury.

As for Southampton, manager Claude Puel rings the changes after their EFL Cup triumph over Liverpool in midweek, with goalkeeper Harry Lewis being handed just a third start in the first team.

Florin Gardos and Seamus McQueen come into the defence, Harrison Reed features in midfield and Josh Sims and Lloyd Isgrove take their place further forward.

Southampton: Lewis, Martina, Stephens, Gardos, McQueen, Reed, Clasie, Højbjerg, Sims, Isgrove, Long

Subs: Taylor, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Redmond, Tadic

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Lucas Perez, Welbeck

Subs: Martinez, Jenkinson, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Monreal, Iwobi, Sanchez

Follow the game at St Mary's with Sports Mole's live commentary.