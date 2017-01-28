Jan 28, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Arsenal

Team News: Danny Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Southampton

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hands a start to Danny Welbeck in the club's FA Cup clash away at Southampton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 17:16 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has handed a start to Danny Welbeck in the club's FA Cup clash away at Southampton.

The forward has been eased back into action after a serious knee injury, but he gets the chance to stake his claim for a regular starting berth on the south coast.

He is one of several changes made by Wenger, who also includes first-team regulars Hector Bellerin and Shkodran Mustafi , while Theo Walcott features on the flank after returning from injury.

As for Southampton, manager Claude Puel rings the changes after their EFL Cup triumph over Liverpool in midweek, with goalkeeper Harry Lewis being handed just a third start in the first team.

Florin Gardos and Seamus McQueen come into the defence, Harrison Reed features in midfield and Josh Sims and Lloyd Isgrove take their place further forward.

Southampton: Lewis, Martina, Stephens, Gardos, McQueen, Reed, Clasie, Højbjerg, Sims, Isgrove, Long
Subs: Taylor, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Redmond, Tadic

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Lucas Perez, Welbeck
Subs: Martinez, Jenkinson, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Monreal, Iwobi, Sanchez

Follow the game at St Mary's with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Arsenal's French defender Mathieu Debuchy controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League qualifying round play-off second-leg football match between Arsenal and Besiktas' at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 27, 2014
