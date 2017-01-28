Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is adamant that his side did not underestimate Oxford United following their 3-0 FA Cup defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has insisted that his side did not underestimate Oxford United following their 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

Goals from Kane Hemmings, Curtis Nelson and Toni Martinez saw the League One side surprisingly coast to victory against the Championship high-flyers.

Benitez told BBC Sport after the game: "We didn't underestimate Oxford. We didn't take our chances in the first half, we missed a penalty and Oxford took their chances.

"You have to give credit to them as they were fighting for the result and we just made too many mistakes and paid for the first one at the start of the second half.

"I feel sorry for the fans and for us as we wanted to go through and we could've done on the chances created in the first half. It's something we need to analyse and find out why we made the mistakes we did and be ready for the next game."

Newcastle have not progressed beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup since 2006.