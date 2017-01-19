Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Brazilian forward Jonathan Cafu, who currently plays for Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Ludogorets Razgrad forward Jonathan Cafu.

With seven goals to his name this season, including four in the Champions League, the currently uncapped Brazilian is said to have caught the eye of several British scouts.

According to the Chronicle Live, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is interested in bringing the 25-year-old striker, who was named best foreign player in the Bulgarian First Division for 2016, to St James' Park.

Cafu, who can also play on the wing, is also said to be on the radar of Leicester City and West Ham United.