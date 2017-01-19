New Transfer Talk header

Steve McClaren plays down speculation linking Tom Ince with Newcastle United

Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Derby County head coach Steve McClaren says that Tom Ince will not be leaving the club to join Newcastle United.
Derby County head coach Steve McClaren has played down speculation linking Tom Ince with Newcastle United, claiming that the rumours are down to "newspapers stirring".

It has been claimed that Ince is being eyed by Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, but McClaren has suggested that he has no intention of allowing the former England Under-21 international to leave the East Midlands.

The 55-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's newspapers stirring. He is staying, definitely. Rumours are what sells. Fortunately we are are in a good position where Tom is staying here.

"It's normal; we have to deal with it and cope with it. We will be creating plenty of speculation ourselves. It's part of the game. It's football, the window is open. Newspapers need to sell themselves."

This season, Ince has scored nine times in 29 appearances for the Rams, who currently sit five points adrift of the playoffs in the Championship standings.

