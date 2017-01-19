Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Derby County striker Andreas Weimann on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Austria international has fallen down the pecking order at Pride Park under Steve McClaren, making just one Championship start and 10 substitute appearances this season.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @andiweimann has joined Wolves on loan from @dcfcofficial until the end of the season. #WelcomeAndi pic.twitter.com/T9OaT7ppqd — Wolves (@OfficialWolves) January 19, 2017

Wolves manager Paul Lambert, who has been in the market for reinforcements to his frontline this window, is already familiar with Weimann from their time together at Aston Villa.

Weimann moved to England at the age of 16, joining the Villa academy from Rapid Vienna, before being sold to the Rams for a fee of £5m in 2015.