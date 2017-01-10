Newcastle United reportedly prepare an £8m bid for Derby County attacker Tom Ince.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a raid on Championship promotion rivals Derby County for forward Tom Ince this month.

The 24-year-old, who plays either as a winger, attacking midfielder or a striker, has found the net eight times in 24 league appearances for Steve McClaren's side this season to rank as the club's top scorer.

Ince was also on target for the Rams over the weekend when he scored the winner in their surprise victory over Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round.

According to The Sun, Ince's form has alerted Magpies manager Rafael Benitez, who is believed to be in the market for a striker this month as he looks to make certain of their promotion chances in the second half of the campaign.

The Liverpool academy product joined Derby from Hull City for £4.75m in July 2015 and is now valued at around £8m.

Overall, Ince has 31 goals in 84 league appearances during his time with Derby.