Derby County announce loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart

Derby County announce the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart on loan until the end of the season.
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Derby County announce the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Boro from Standard Liege last February on a three-and-a-half-year deal, but has struggled for first-team action.

De Sart has made just one appearance for the Premier League club this season, and that was in the League Cup, but he will hope to get more game time with the Rams.

"We're pleased to welcome Julien to Derby County," manager Steve McClaren told the club's official website. "He is a talented player with plenty of potential and, having made the move from Belgium, he has been in English football for almost a year now. I'm looking forward to working with him."

De Sart, who has represented Belgium at various youth levels, is available to make his debut for Derby in this weekend's FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion.

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
