Derby County announce that they have signed striker David Nugent from Middlesbrough on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Derby County have announced that they have signed striker David Nugent from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

Nugent had been linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium after not featuring for Boro since the middle of September, and Derby have acted quickly to sign the forward on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Derby head coach Steve McClaren told the club's official website: "We're delighted to complete the signing of David Nugent. He is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and he also has a great deal of experience as well to bring to the table.

"David has a track record of scoring important goals as well and we're pleased to add him to the attacking talent that we already have."

Former Leicester City player Nugent leaves Middlesbrough having scored nine times in 45 appearances for the North-East club.