A tussle ensues when Emilio Nsue tries to ward off Stephen Ward during the Championship clash between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Derby County reportedly enter the race to sign Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue, who has also been linked with a move to Birmingham City.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 15:42 UK

Derby County have reportedly decided to rival Birmingham City in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue.

At the start of the week, it was claimed that Boro were ready to do business with Birmingham, who are said to have lodged a bid of £1m for the right-sided player.

However, according to reports in the North-East, Derby are also keen on Nsue and Steve McClaren has reportedly identified the former Real Mallorca man as a potential signing.

The 27-year-old has made five appearances for Boro this season, but he has not featured for the first team since the Premier League fixture with Everton on September 17.

During the last campaign, Nsue made 40 appearances in the Championship as Middlesbrough secured promotion to the top flight.

expand