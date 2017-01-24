New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City 'willing to sell Modou Barrow to Newcastle United'

Modou Barrow will reportedly be allowed to drop down a division to join Newcastle United should Swansea City receive a bid for the Gambian winger.
Swansea City winger Modou Barrow is free to join Championship side Newcastle United should an offer be made, according to a report.

The Gambia international, also a rumoured target for Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace, has started 12 of the Swans' Premier League games this term.

Newcastle are said to have been knocked back with an initial approach for the speedster last summer, but Wales Online claims that Swansea are now open to offloading for the right price.

It is claimed that the Magpies are keen to take him on board, although it is not known whether a loan offer or a permanent approach will be made by manager Rafael Benitez.

Barrow joined the Welsh outfit from Swedish side Ostersunds for £1.5m in 2014 and is understood to have a £5m release clause inserted into his contract.

Your Comments
