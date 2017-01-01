Crystal Palace are interested in signing Gambian winger Modou Barrow from Premier League strugglers Swansea City, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Swans despite their troubled season so far, making 18 appearances.

According to Sky Sports News, Barrow has a relegation release clause of £5m in his contract and Swansea, who are bottom of the Premier League, are considering whether to sell him for a higher fee in the January window.

Championship leaders Newcastle reportedly made an enquiry about Barrow in the summer but were quoted upwards of £10m by the Swans and decided not to pursue a deal, but the Eagles are said to be monitoring the situation following the club's struggles.

Barrow - a Gambia international with five caps - joined Swansea from Swedish side Ostersunds FK in 2014 and has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.