Report: Crystal Palace monitoring Swansea City winger Modou Barrow

Modou Barrow in action for Swansea on November 29, 2014
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Gambian winger Modou Barrow from Premier League strugglers Swansea City, according to reports.
Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in signing Swansea City winger Modou Barrow, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Swans despite their troubled season so far, making 18 appearances.

According to Sky Sports News, Barrow has a relegation release clause of £5m in his contract and Swansea, who are bottom of the Premier League, are considering whether to sell him for a higher fee in the January window.

Championship leaders Newcastle reportedly made an enquiry about Barrow in the summer but were quoted upwards of £10m by the Swans and decided not to pursue a deal, but the Eagles are said to be monitoring the situation following the club's struggles.

Barrow - a Gambia international with five caps - joined Swansea from Swedish side Ostersunds FK in 2014 and has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version