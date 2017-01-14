New Transfer Talk header

Patrice Evra remains undecided on Juventus future

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra is once again left out of the Juventus squad due to the uncertainty over his future, but boss Massimiliano Allegri says it is causing 'no disturbance'.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 13:50 UK

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that full-back Patrice Evra is still yet to decide his future beyond the end of this month, amid talk that he is close to a Premier League return.

Speculation first emerged last month linking the former Manchester United defender with a surprise switch to Old Trafford, as he enters the final five months of his contract.

Evra was recently left out of the Juventus squad while the uncertainty over his future rumbles on, but boss Allegri has no problem with the 35-year-old taking his time to make a decision after once again omitting him for the trip to Fiorentina on Sunday.

"Evra, besides being a great professional, is a great person," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "We talked quietly together, he is considering what to do, and this situation creates absolutely no problem or any disturbance."

Crystal Palace are the current favourites to sign Evra, who made a total of 379 appearances in all competitions during his eight-and-a-half seasons with Man United.

