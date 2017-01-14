Patrice Evra is once again left out of the Juventus squad due to the uncertainty over his future, but boss Massimiliano Allegri says it is causing 'no disturbance'.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that full-back Patrice Evra is still yet to decide his future beyond the end of this month, amid talk that he is close to a Premier League return.

Speculation first emerged last month linking the former Manchester United defender with a surprise switch to Old Trafford, as he enters the final five months of his contract.

Evra was recently left out of the Juventus squad while the uncertainty over his future rumbles on, but boss Allegri has no problem with the 35-year-old taking his time to make a decision after once again omitting him for the trip to Fiorentina on Sunday.

"Evra, besides being a great professional, is a great person," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "We talked quietly together, he is considering what to do, and this situation creates absolutely no problem or any disturbance."

Crystal Palace are the current favourites to sign Evra, who made a total of 379 appearances in all competitions during his eight-and-a-half seasons with Man United.