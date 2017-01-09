New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Patrice Evra "considering future" at Juventus amid talk of Premier League return

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Juventus confirm that Patrice Evra was omitted from their squad due to his uncertain future, just a week after being tipped with a return to Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that full-back Patrice Evra could be on his way out of the club this month.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Serie A giants from Manchester United in 2014 for a £1.2m fee, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports in the British press emerged last month suggesting that a number of Premier League clubs were pondering a move for the Frenchman, with Rio Ferdinand only adding to the speculation when hinting that an Old Trafford return could be on the cards for his former teammate.

Evra was dropped from Juve's squad for the 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday evening, and Moratta admits that the defender's future in Turin is looking increasingly unclear with three weeks of the winter transfer window still to go.

"Evra was not called up to the squad because he's thinking about his future," he told Sky Sports Italia. "If he leaves, we will not sign a replacement."

West Ham United were among those to be credited with an interest in Evra, but boss Slaven Bilic recently claimed that full-back cover is not a priority for his side.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Aston Villa wth team-mate Patrice Evra during the 2010 Carling Cup final at Wembley in London, on February 28, 2010
Read Next:
Ferdinand hints at Evra United return
>
View our homepages for Patrice Evra, Giuseppe Marotta, Rio Ferdinand, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Marco Silva: 'Hull City must stay in the game ahead of second leg'
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Report: AC Milan in talks with Everton target Memphis Depay
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho backs Marcus Rashford to challenge Wayne Rooney goalscoring record
Evra "considering future" at JuventusManchester City join race for Bakayoko?Mourinho unsure of Wayne Rooney futureMourinho to recall big names for EFL Cup semiRooney unhappy with media coverage
Everton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Mourinho "afraid" of Marcos Rojo injuryStam: 'We must learn from Man Utd defeat'Mourinho hails "amazing" Wayne RooneyRooney "honoured" to equal Charlton record
> Manchester United Homepage
More Juventus News
Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra "considering future" at Juventus amid talk of Premier League return
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Report: Juventus to pip Chelsea, Manchester City to signing of Steven N'Zonzi
 Jesse Lingard of England is greeted by Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba of France prior to the International Friendly match between England and France at Wembley Stadium on November 17, 2015
Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'
Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganFerdinand hints at Evra United returnReport: Arsenal approach Juve's PjanicJuventus 'want to sign Alexis Sanchez'Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demand
Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham exitAllegri interested in replacing Wenger at Arsenal?Bilic rules out January move for EvraRincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Report: Evra to consider PL return
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version