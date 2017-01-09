Juventus confirm that Patrice Evra was omitted from their squad due to his uncertain future, just a week after being tipped with a return to Manchester United.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that full-back Patrice Evra could be on his way out of the club this month.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Serie A giants from Manchester United in 2014 for a £1.2m fee, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports in the British press emerged last month suggesting that a number of Premier League clubs were pondering a move for the Frenchman, with Rio Ferdinand only adding to the speculation when hinting that an Old Trafford return could be on the cards for his former teammate.

Evra was dropped from Juve's squad for the 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday evening, and Moratta admits that the defender's future in Turin is looking increasingly unclear with three weeks of the winter transfer window still to go.

"Evra was not called up to the squad because he's thinking about his future," he told Sky Sports Italia. "If he leaves, we will not sign a replacement."

West Ham United were among those to be credited with an interest in Evra, but boss Slaven Bilic recently claimed that full-back cover is not a priority for his side.