New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic rules out January move for Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
© Getty Images
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic rubbishes suggestions that his side are interested in bringing Patrice Evra back to the Premier League in January.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 13:08 UK

Slaven Bilic has insisted that West Ham United have no interest in signing Patrice Evra from Juventus when the transfer window opens for business next week.

The Hammers boss is in the market for new recruits in January following a largely disappointing first half to the 2016-17 campaign.

Juventus full-back Evra is one of a number of players to have been linked with a switch to the London Stadium, having entered the final six months of his current contract and reportedly told close friends that he is interested in a return to English football.

Bilic has distanced himself from making an approach for the Frenchman, however, claiming that the vast majority of transfer rumours so far have been well wide of the mark.

"We are the club that is linked with the most players in Europe!" he told reporters. "Every player that is available, it is always West Ham.

"Ninety-five per cent of that is not true, definitely not true with Evra. OK, he is a great player, but at that position we are well-covered."

West Ham have also been strongly linked with former player Jermain Defoe in recent weeks, but Bilic was unwilling to comment on the speculation.

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Evra to consider PL return
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Patrice Evra, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Slaven Bilic rules out January move for Patrice Evra
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United in market for new players'
 Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
West Ham United 'fail with £8.5m Martin Braithwaite bid'
Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham not safe yet'Bob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"Result: West Ham make light work of SwanseaBilic "expecting" upturn in results
Moyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale'Bilic: 'Keeping Payet is big statement' Bilic: 'I won't hold Andy Carroll back'Report: West Ham prepare £6m Defoe bidMan Utd to battle Arsenal for Payet?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Slaven Bilic rules out January move for Patrice Evra
Rincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Report: Evra to consider PL returnChiellini: 'Juventus can win treble'Report: United, City both want SandroReport: Juventus to wait for James
Juventus 'to make £76m Toni Kroos bid'Result: AC Milan win Supercoppa Italiana on penaltiesLive Commentary: Juventus 1-1 (3-4 on pens) AC Milan - as it happenedJuve chief hints at James interestJuventus prepared to wait for Axel Witsel
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version