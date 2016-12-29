West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that the club are looking to sign "a couple of players" in the January transfer window.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said that he is looking to sign players with Premier League experience during the January transfer window.

After a mixed first half of the season the Hammers have been linked with a number of potential signings, but while acknowledging that there will be new arrivals, Bilic seemed keen to stress that the club would not rush their business at the start of 2017.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "We are the club who are linked with most of the players in Europe! We want players who have experience in the Premier League.

"We are not going to panic and will try and get a couple of players."

If West Ham sign new players in January, it would mark more change in the first-team squad after Bilic made 11 first-team signings during the summer.