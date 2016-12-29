New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United in market for new players'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that the club are looking to sign "a couple of players" in the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:34 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said that he is looking to sign players with Premier League experience during the January transfer window.

After a mixed first half of the season the Hammers have been linked with a number of potential signings, but while acknowledging that there will be new arrivals, Bilic seemed keen to stress that the club would not rush their business at the start of 2017.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "We are the club who are linked with most of the players in Europe! We want players who have experience in the Premier League.

"We are not going to panic and will try and get a couple of players."

If West Ham sign new players in January, it would mark more change in the first-team squad after Bilic made 11 first-team signings during the summer.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham not safe yet'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United in market for new players'
 Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
West Ham United 'fail with £8.5m Martin Braithwaite bid'
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson attracting interest from five clubs?
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham not safe yet'Bob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"Result: West Ham make light work of SwanseaBilic "expecting" upturn in resultsMoyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale'
Bilic: 'Keeping Payet is big statement' Bilic: 'I won't hold Andy Carroll back'Report: West Ham prepare £6m Defoe bidMan Utd to battle Arsenal for Payet?Report: West Ham consider Srna swoop
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version