Representatives of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri have begun discussions with Arsenal over their client replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The 49-year-old Italian has reportedly fallen out of favour at the Juventus Arena after some of his players were said to have taken exception to comments made by him after their Italian Super Cup defeat to his old side AC Milan.

In addition, Allegri told the fourth official to "fuck off" during last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina, for which he has escaped punishment but has also reportedly left the Juve directors bemused.

According to The Sun, Allegri feels undervalued at the Serie A champions and has asked his representatives to negotiate a move to the North London side for next season.

Wenger's contract at Arsenal expires in the summer and the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.