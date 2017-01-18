Juventus are reportedly planning to offer Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Italian giants are believed to be strong admirers of Sanchez, whose future at the Emirates remains in doubt due to a stalemate in contract negotiations.

Widespread reports have claimed that the stumbling block is wages, with the Chile international's camp pushing for a significant hike.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus will try to test Arsenal's resolve by offering Pjanic, who has scored five goals in 13 games since switching from Roma last summer.

The report also claims that the Serie A giants' sporting director Giuseppe Marotta would prefer to keep hold of the 26-year-old, but is aware of Arsene Wenger's interest in the midfielder, which could sway the deal in Juventus' favour.

Sanchez has netted 16 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season.