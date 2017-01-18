New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Juventus to offer Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal in deal to sign Alexis Sanchez?

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Juventus are reportedly planning to offer Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 09:27 UK

Juventus are reportedly planning to propose a swap deal to Arsenal, which would involve Miralem Pjanic and Alexis Sanchez moving clubs.

The Italian giants are believed to be strong admirers of Sanchez, whose future at the Emirates remains in doubt due to a stalemate in contract negotiations.

Widespread reports have claimed that the stumbling block is wages, with the Chile international's camp pushing for a significant hike.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus will try to test Arsenal's resolve by offering Pjanic, who has scored five goals in 13 games since switching from Roma last summer.

The report also claims that the Serie A giants' sporting director Giuseppe Marotta would prefer to keep hold of the 26-year-old, but is aware of Arsene Wenger's interest in the midfielder, which could sway the deal in Juventus' favour.

Sanchez has netted 16 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'
>
View our homepages for Miralem Pjanic, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Giuseppe Marotta, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with boss Arsene Wenger on May 11, 2015
Olivier Giroud: 'We want Arsene Wenger to stay'
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Charlie Nicholas: 'Lucas Perez has been underused and underappreciated'
 Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Charlie Nicholas urges Arsenal to sell Francis Coquelin
Juve planning Alexis Sanchez swap deal?Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Samper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'Bramall: 'I must improve after debut for U23s'Mertesacker 'close' to new Arsenal deal
Cech confident of new deals for Ozil, SanchezAlexis Sanchez admits two counts of tax fraudAllardyce confirms Jenkinson agreementChelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Wenger amazed by tight Premier League
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
Simone Zaza: 'I was not right mentally at West Ham United'
 Simone Zaza in action for West Ham United on September 21, 2016
Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stay
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Juventus to offer Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal in deal to sign Alexis Sanchez?
Zaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an endDybala 'to sign new contract with Juve'Evra remains undecided on Juventus futureSimone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'Palace 'close' to signing Patrice Evra
Juventus sign Caldara from AtalantaMan United 'join Paulo Dybala pursuit'Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?Juventus interested in Emre Can?Evra "considering future" at Juventus
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version