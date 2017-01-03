New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal approach Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic celebrates Bosnia qualifying for the World Cup on September 10, 2013.
A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, and are confident of enticing the Bosnian to the Premier League.
Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanic only joined Juve from Roma last summer and has impressed for the Italian champions this season - scoring six times in 20 appearances under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bosnian international signed a five-year contract upon his arrival in Turin, but according to The Sun, Arsenal are confident that they can entice the midfielder to England as they seek a replacement for Santi Cazorla.

The same report claims that the Gunners received a favourable response when they approached Pjanic over a move and the two parties are currently in discussions ahead of a potential transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that Arsenal are considering a bid of around £28m, which is £3m more than Juve paid Roma in June.

