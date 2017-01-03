Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Pjanic only joined Juve from Roma last summer and has impressed for the Italian champions this season - scoring six times in 20 appearances under Massimiliano Allegri.
The Bosnian international signed a five-year contract upon his arrival in Turin, but according to The Sun, Arsenal are confident that they can entice the midfielder to England as they seek a replacement for Santi Cazorla.
The same report claims that the Gunners received a favourable response when they approached Pjanic over a move and the two parties are currently in discussions ahead of a potential transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
It is understood that Arsenal are considering a bid of around £28m, which is £3m more than Juve paid Roma in June.