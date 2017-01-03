Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Arsenal

Eddie Howe: Arsenal have shown "incredible faith" in Arsene Wenger

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Eddie Howe refuses to get caught up in speculation linking him with the Arsenal job, claiming that talk of replacing Arsene Wenger next summer is "news to me".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 17:33 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that it feels "strange" to have been linked with the Arsenal job as he feels Arsene Wenger is still a "great match" for the club.

The Frenchman could step down as manager of the Gunners next summer after more than two decades in charge, having yet to open discussions over a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Howe, who welcomes Wenger's side to South Coast in the Premier League this evening, has been made the early frontrunner to take over from the experienced Arsenal boss, but believes that such talk is possibly wide of the mark.

"That's news to me! It's strange to hear this because I'm actually engrossed in the job here," he told reporters. "The beauty for Arsene is that I think it will be his decision when he leaves which I think he deserves.

"The club has shown incredible faith to say it's your job, carry on what you're doing. The job he's done has been absolutely brilliant for Arsenal and you can't underestimate it. I think he and Arsenal are a great match.

"We've been on different journeys. He's done it at the cutting edge at the very highest level. I've had to come from the lower league with a transfer embargo and all sorts. They are two totally different scenarios."

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is the other name in the hat to replace Wenger, while RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is seen as a potential outsider.

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
expand