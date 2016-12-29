Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Massimiliano Allegri is to step down as Juventus manager next summer and replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, a report claims.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 13:44 UK

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly discussed the prospect of taking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next summer.

The 49-year-old is widely expected to step down as Juve boss at the end of the current campaign due to what he perceives as being a lack of respect from the local press.

Wenger's time at the Emirates Stadium increasingly looks to be coming to a conclusion, meanwhile, with his contract yet to be renewed for another year in North London.

According to The Sun, Allegri - on course for a third title in a row with Bianconeri - has his eyes set on taking over from Wenger and is confident of building his own long-running dynasty at the club.

It is claimed that the Italian's agent has been in contact with the Gunners over the prospect of switching posts in 2017, although RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe have also been strongly linked with the role.

Allegri has also previously managed AC Milan for four years and fellow Serie A sides Sassuolo and Cagliari.

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL title
>
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Eddie Howe, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Jurgen Klopp: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'
 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleJulian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Lauren hails "world-class" BellerinAgent confirms PL interest in Kessie
Wenger: 'Clubs must stop player stockpiling'Arsenal considering deal for Hednesford defender?Giroud close to new Arsenal deal?Report: Palace eyeing Gibbs from ArsenalJack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Slaven Bilic rules out January move for Patrice Evra
Rincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Report: Evra to consider PL returnChiellini: 'Juventus can win treble'Report: United, City both want SandroReport: Juventus to wait for James
Juventus 'to make £76m Toni Kroos bid'Result: AC Milan win Supercoppa Italiana on penaltiesLive Commentary: Juventus 1-1 (3-4 on pens) AC Milan - as it happenedJuve chief hints at James interestJuventus prepared to wait for Axel Witsel
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version