Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly discussed the prospect of taking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next summer.

The 49-year-old is widely expected to step down as Juve boss at the end of the current campaign due to what he perceives as being a lack of respect from the local press.

Wenger's time at the Emirates Stadium increasingly looks to be coming to a conclusion, meanwhile, with his contract yet to be renewed for another year in North London.

According to The Sun, Allegri - on course for a third title in a row with Bianconeri - has his eyes set on taking over from Wenger and is confident of building his own long-running dynasty at the club.

It is claimed that the Italian's agent has been in contact with the Gunners over the prospect of switching posts in 2017, although RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe have also been strongly linked with the role.

Allegri has also previously managed AC Milan for four years and fellow Serie A sides Sassuolo and Cagliari.