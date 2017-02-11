Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel says he is unaware of reported interest from Arsenal about becoming their next manager.

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he is unaware of reported interest from Arsenal.

A report yesterday claimed that the 43-year-old is at the top of a four-man shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates and has already been contacted with "discreet enquiries" about the role.

Wenger's contract with the Gunners expires this summer and he has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he will sign a new deal, prompting speculation that he is about to step down.

Asked about the story by reporters on Friday, Tuchel said: "You know more than me. I can't say anything about that because I don't know anything about it. I'm on a contract with Dortmund and I'm happy here."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has claimed that Wenger recently told him that he is "coming to the end".