Ian Wright: 'Arsene Wenger told me his Arsenal time is coming to an end'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright claims that Arsene Wenger confided in him about his time as Gunners head boss "coming to the end".
Arsene Wenger has told Ian Wright that his time as manager of Arsenal is "coming to the end", the former Gunners striker has claimed.

The 67-year-old, who has managed Arsenal since October 1996 and won the last of his three Premier League titles in 2004, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Arsenal's hopes of winning the championship this season took a huge blow when Saturday's 3-1 loss at league leaders Chelsea left them 12 points behind the Blues.

Wright told BBC Sport: "I get the impression that that's it. He looks tired. You just feel that he looks winded. I feel that he will go at the end of the season.

"He actually mentioned [to me] that he is coming to the end. I have never heard him say that before. The players have let him down badly.

"If he does leave at the end of the season, there will be a lot of changes. They should have a long, hard look at themselves. He has been so faithful to his team, it has been misplaced."

Massimiliano Allegri, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Thomas Tuchel have been linked to the Gunners hotseat should Wenger depart at the end of the season.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Dortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?
