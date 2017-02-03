New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Thomas Tuchel 'annoyed' by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Thomas Tuchel admits that comments made by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last week, when hinting that he could leave the club, 'do not help' Borussia Dortmund.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 19:59 UK

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has accused Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of being 'unhelpful' after the striker hinted that he could leave the club in the summer.

The Gabon international has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid over the past 18 months and has admitted in the past that he would one day like to play for the Spanish giants.

Aubameyang did not help matters last week when telling French radio station RMC that he is deliberating over his future as he wants to win silverware on a more regular basis.

Tuchel has been left 'annoyed' by these most recent comments, but says the 27-year-old remains vital to any hopes Dortmund have of achieving their targets for the season.

"Such statements don't really help," ESPN quotes him as saying. "There are moments when it is a bit annoying and whether you have to do it in public during a phase like the one we are currently in is open to debate.

"But it is also not something we attach too much importance to. If you look at the interview in detail, you can see that he is asking himself a fundamental question - to end his career here, or dare to make another step.

"What counts for me is how he performs here. He is ready to give everything. I have said it time and time again - we will not reach any of our objectives without Auba."

Aubameyang, reportedly valued at around £65m by Dortmund, has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Read Next:
Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
>
View our homepages for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Tuchel, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Real Madrid 'to make summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to be handed £100m to spend on summer transfers?
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero "most important" player for Manchester City
Tuchel 'annoyed' by Aubameyang commentsAubameyang hints at Dortmund exitDybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Real Madrid forward 'not interested in Liverpool'Wenger responds to Benzema rumours
Result: Real Madrid go four points clear at topTeam News: Three changes for Real Madrid against SociedadLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sociedad - as it happenedMorata reiterates desire to stay at Real MadridReport: Varane back for Real Madrid
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Thomas Tuchel 'annoyed' by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Borussia Dortmund reject rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints at summer Borussia Dortmund exit
Report: Arsenal target Marco ReusDortmund 'open to £65m Aubameyang sale'Dortmund beat Real to Isak signatureAubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationTuchel: 'No January move for Zelalem'
Tuchel "relaxed" over new Dortmund dealBVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?Liverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA awardResult: Dortmund claim easy win over PSVLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happened
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona20126252183442
3Sevilla20133443281542
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad2011273128335
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
8Celta Vigo209383133-230
9Espanyol207852827129
10EibarEibar208572829-129
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia1954102936-719
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2034132039-1913
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand