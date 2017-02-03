Thomas Tuchel admits that comments made by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last week, when hinting that he could leave the club, 'do not help' Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has accused Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of being 'unhelpful' after the striker hinted that he could leave the club in the summer.

The Gabon international has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid over the past 18 months and has admitted in the past that he would one day like to play for the Spanish giants.

Aubameyang did not help matters last week when telling French radio station RMC that he is deliberating over his future as he wants to win silverware on a more regular basis.

Tuchel has been left 'annoyed' by these most recent comments, but says the 27-year-old remains vital to any hopes Dortmund have of achieving their targets for the season.

"Such statements don't really help," ESPN quotes him as saying. "There are moments when it is a bit annoying and whether you have to do it in public during a phase like the one we are currently in is open to debate.

"But it is also not something we attach too much importance to. If you look at the interview in detail, you can see that he is asking himself a fundamental question - to end his career here, or dare to make another step.

"What counts for me is how he performs here. He is ready to give everything. I have said it time and time again - we will not reach any of our objectives without Auba."

Aubameyang, reportedly valued at around £65m by Dortmund, has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.