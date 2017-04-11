Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona revived a nightmare'

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique says that his side "revived a nightmare" as they were emphatically beaten 3-0 by Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has said that his side face a bigger task to overturn a three-goal deficit against Juventus than the four-goal margin they faced against Paris Saint-Germain.

Last month, Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in football as they claimed a 6-1 victory over PSG in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

However, Enrique has suggested that he is pessimistic over the possibility of doing something similar after their 3-0 setback in Turin on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "It does not matter if I think the result is fair or not, it is what it is. It felt like the third half of PSG versus Barcelona.

"It is very serious and sad, we were impotent in the first half, it was a very tough game. We have revived a nightmare. We have to determine why we've been so bad. This one has cost me more [than the PSG game]."

The second leg at Camp Nou is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19.