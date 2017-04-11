Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Barcelona
 

Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona must play their best'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique says that his side must play their best football in order to gain a result against Juventus in the Champions League.
Monday, April 10, 2017 at 18:44 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has said that his side will aim to produce a "world-class performance" during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.

Enrique takes his team to Turin as they look to gain a positive result ahead of the return fixture at Camp Nou, but he has acknowledged that Juventus should be regarded as one of the favourites for the competition due to their dominance in Italy.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Juventus' record here is as good as it's ever been in the club's history and is among the best of anyone left in the competition so clearly we will have to play very well indeed to beat them. Our goal remains the same: to produce a world-class performance.

"Juve can press, they can play out from the back, they can dig deep and grind out results, they are a top side all over the field. We will play our own game but both teams have a chance of reaching the semi-finals."

The two teams last faced each other in the 2015 final, which Barcelona won by a 3-1 scoreline.

Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Pirlo: 'Juventus can win Champions League'
