Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Barcelona

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona from Turin.
These two clubs last met in the final of the competition in 2015, with Barcelona landing the trophy courtesy of a 3-1 success in Berlin.
Juventus have won 11 of their previous 17 European Cup quarter-finals, while they are currently on a 21-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition.
Barcelona, meanwhile, completed an incredible second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 to advance to this stage of the tournament.
© Getty Images
Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017
© AFP
JUVE: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
FCB: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Roberto, Rakitic, Mascherano, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
© AFP