Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Barcelona

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona from Turin.

These two clubs last met in the final of the competition in 2015, with Barcelona landing the trophy courtesy of a 3-1 success in Berlin.

Juventus have won 11 of their previous 17 European Cup quarter-finals, while they are currently on a 21-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition.

Barcelona, meanwhile, completed an incredible second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 to advance to this stage of the tournament.