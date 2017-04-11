Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Barcelona
 

Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona from Turin.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona from Turin.

These two clubs last met in the final of the competition in 2015, with Barcelona landing the trophy courtesy of a 3-1 success in Berlin.

Juventus have won 11 of their previous 17 European Cup quarter-finals, while they are currently on a 21-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition.

Barcelona, meanwhile, completed an incredible second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 to advance to this stage of the tournament.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.22pmJuventus will also enter this match off the back of a 21-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition, winning 12 times in the process. That is a record that dates back to a 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in April 2013, while the Italians have already faced Spanish opposition this term – drawing 0-0 at home to Sevilla on matchday one before winning the reverse fixture 3-1 in Spain.

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015© Getty Images


7.18pmPorto were the team waiting for Juventus in the round of 16, and in truth it was comfortable for the Italian champions as they won 2-0 in Portugal before recording a 1-0 victory on home soil. As a result, Allegri's side have still conceded just twice in the Champions League this season. Defensively, there are few teams more impressive than the Serie A giants, that is for sure.

7.15pmSome very distressing news coming out of Borussia Dortmund, who are due to face AS Monaco in the first leg of their quarter-final tonight. It is understood that a bomb exploded near the Dortmund team bus, and centre-back Marc Bartra has reportedly been sent to hospital. As it stands, the game is still going ahead, but stay with Sports Mole for the latest news surrounding this event.


7.12pmThis will be Juventus' 17th European Cup quarter-final, and they have won 11 of the previous 16. In terms of progression to this stage, the Italian champions topped Group H ahead of Sevilla – winning four of their six matches and conceding just twice to breeze into the last-16 stage once again. Max Allegri's side had very few problems in terms of negotiating the group phase.

7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Turin. I shall speak about Barcelona little bit later, but let's start with the Italian champions. Juventus have not won the European Cup since 1996, but they are seen as the dark horses to land the crown this season. Will it be their year? Only time will tell.

Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring the second goal during the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Juventus on March 16, 2016© AFP


7.05pmNeymar will miss Barcelona's next three La Liga matches after picking up an extended ban, but the Brazilian, as expected, starts tonight alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the final third. Sergio Busquets misses out through suspension, however, which means that there is a central midfield role for Javier Mascherano. The surprise selection in the Barcelona XI in Turin is French defender Jeremy Mathieu, who starts alongside Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti in a three-man back-line.

7.02pmJuventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is able to recall Mario Mandzukic tonight after the Croatian overcame a knee problem, while Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Miralem Pjanic and Dani Alves are all in the XI following the club's Serie A clash with Chievo at the weekend. Sami Khedira keeps his spot in midfield, while Gonzalo Higuain, who has scored 27 times this season, leads the line.

6.58pmTEAMS!

JUVE: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

FCB: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Roberto, Rakitic, Mascherano, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi


6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Italy. Both of these teams were in league action at the weekend – Juventus recorded a 2-0 win over Chievo in Serie A, while Barcelona suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Malaga in La Liga. Any changes? Let's see...

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Juventus and Bayern Munich on February 22, 2016© AFP


6.52pmThe pair also met at the quarter-final stage of the 2002-03 competition, and it was Juventus that progressed courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate success. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Turin, before Juventus won 2-1 after extra-time at Camp Nou to make the semi-finals. Juventus and Barcelona have history in this competition, although they have not locked horns since 2015.

6.49pmTonight will be the eighth European meeting between these two teams. Barcelona lead the head-to-head three wins to Juventus' two, while two fixtures have finished level. They actually met in the 2015 Champions League final, and it was Barca that landed the crown in Berlin courtesy of a 3-1 success.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from Turin as Italian champions Juventus welcome Spanish champions Barcelona for the first leg of their quarter-final. This has all the makings of a wonderful European tie, and both of these teams will be confident of winning the competition if they advance from this stage. Stay tuned for what should be a pulsating night of action!

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona must play their best'
>
View our homepages for Barcelona, Juventus, Champions League, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Barcelona
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Neymar suspended for El Clasico
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City 'chasing Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella'
Team News: Alves starts against former club BarcaLuis Enrique: 'Barcelona must play their best'Milan talk to Barca over Gerard DeulofeuDortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'
Barca propose player-plus-cash deal for Bellerin?Luis Enrique questions Neymar red cardResult: Barca miss chance to close gap with defeat at MalagaLive Commentary: Malaga 2-0 Barcelona - as it happenedZidane brushes aside Isco exit rumours
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Barcelona
 Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Levante on August 18, 2013
Team News: Juventus star Dani Alves starts against former club Barcelona
 Simone Zaza of Juventus in action against Napoli on September 26, 2015
Valencia confirm permanent signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza
Allegri: 'No favourites in Barca tie'Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona must play their best'Juventus ready to sign Chelsea winger?Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Schalke set asking price for Arsenal target?
Ancelotti plays down Dybala rumoursJuventus close to signing Uruguayan youngsterAncelotti: 'Coman, Kimmich to stay at Bayern'Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 