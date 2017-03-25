New Transfer Talk header

Paulo Dybala targeted by Barcelona as replacement for Neymar?

Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Barcelona will look to replace Neymar with Juventus ace Paulo Dybala should the Brazilian leave in the summer, with Manchester United the frontrunners to land him.
Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 20:26 UK

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian depart in the summer.

The Catalan giants are said to be concerned about the long-term future of one of their star performers after he admitted to harbouring hopes of playing in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Manchester City have been tipped to make a bid for the 25-year-old, while Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain could also afford a deal.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Dybala is seen as a replacement for Neymar and he would jump at the chance to link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a three-pronged Barca attack.

Dybala has seen talks over a new deal in Turin put on hold in recent weeks, but he remains adamant that he wants to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, also linked with Man City and Real Madrid in the past, has 14 goals and five assists in 31 appearances for Juve this term.

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Miranda tips Neymar to win Ballon d'Or
