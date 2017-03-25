Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian depart in the summer.
The Catalan giants are said to be concerned about the long-term future of one of their star performers after he admitted to harbouring hopes of playing in the Premier League.
Manchester United and Manchester City have been tipped to make a bid for the 25-year-old, while Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain could also afford a deal.
According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Dybala is seen as a replacement for Neymar and he would jump at the chance to link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a three-pronged Barca attack.
Dybala has seen talks over a new deal in Turin put on hold in recent weeks, but he remains adamant that he wants to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.
The 23-year-old, also linked with Man City and Real Madrid in the past, has 14 goals and five assists in 31 appearances for Juve this term.