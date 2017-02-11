New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'

Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC celebrates the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Arena on October 25, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is wanted by Manchester City, who are ready to table a bid in excess of £25m to beat a host of clubs to his signing.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 22:56 UK

Manchester City have reportedly opened negotiations with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala over a summer transfer, having moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign him.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of both Los Blancos and La Liga rivals Real Madrid for the past 12 months, while Manchester United are also thought to have shown an interest in the Argentina international.

According to The Mirror, however, it is City who are now the frontrunners to sign him at the end of the season, with Juventus chiefs making it clear that they are willing to sell should the right offer be made.

It is claimed that the Bianconeri are more open to offloading to a Premier League club and, with Dybala out of contract in 2020, City are expected to table a bid of around £21.3m plus a player, or £25.5m up front to get a deal over the line.

Dybala has scored eight goals in 22 outings for Juventus in all competitions this season, five of which have come in Serie A.

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Juventus and Bayern Munich on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Dybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'
>
View our homepages for Paulo Dybala, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC celebrates the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Arena on October 25, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
David Seaman: 'Joe Hart exit from Manchester City a massive shock'
 Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Report: West Ham United keen on Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna
Caballero: 'First-choice role makes me feel alive'Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Guardiola: 'Bravo still a top goalkeeper'Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'
Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man CityCity 'lead race for Real Mallorca teen'Wenger 'not interested' in Joe HartInter consider move for Sergio Aguero?Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC celebrates the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Arena on October 25, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid back on top of La Liga
Real Madrid 'want Napoli's Zielinski'Real Madrid 'to offer Benzema new deal'Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'Zidane: 'Isco crucial for Real Madrid'Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor Navas
Miami to host El Clasico fixture?Gareth Bale to return within a monthDavid de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdMadrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Juventus News
Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC celebrates the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Arena on October 25, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund boss in frame to replace Arsene Wenger?
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Juventus 'join race to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez'
Agent: 'Hernanes could make China move'Palace target Caceres turns down Milan contractEvra "was very close" to Man United returnDybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Allegri 'in advanced talks with Arsenal'
Patrice Evra completes Marseille moveEvra moves closer to Marseille switch?Evra 'to decide on future this week'Alves offered chance to join Shanghai SIPG?Chinese clubs interested in Dani Alves?
> Juventus Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version