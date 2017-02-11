A report claims that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is wanted by Manchester City, who are ready to table a bid in excess of £25m to beat a host of clubs to his signing.

Manchester City have reportedly opened negotiations with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala over a summer transfer, having moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign him.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of both Los Blancos and La Liga rivals Real Madrid for the past 12 months, while Manchester United are also thought to have shown an interest in the Argentina international.

According to The Mirror, however, it is City who are now the frontrunners to sign him at the end of the season, with Juventus chiefs making it clear that they are willing to sell should the right offer be made.

It is claimed that the Bianconeri are more open to offloading to a Premier League club and, with Dybala out of contract in 2020, City are expected to table a bid of around £21.3m plus a player, or £25.5m up front to get a deal over the line.

Dybala has scored eight goals in 22 outings for Juventus in all competitions this season, five of which have come in Serie A.