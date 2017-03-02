Juventus ace Paulo Dybala is unable to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Italian giants due to his agent flying back to Argentina for the birth of his son.

Paulo Dybala has insisted that he remains "optimistic" of agreeing a new deal with Juventus, despite seeing renewal talks once again put on hold.

The 23-year-old, linked with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid in January, was "close" to putting pen to paper last month.

Dybala's agent has now had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son, however, meaning another delay in getting a deal over the line ahead of this month's planned announcement.

"My agent has had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "That means we will have to wait for a bit longer, but I remain optimistic, the renewal will come.

"It does not just depend on what I want, but we also have to listen to Juventus."

Dybala, who still has three years left to run on his current contract, has seven Serie A goals for Juve this season.