Juventus striker Paulo Dybala appears to be a step closer to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants, with "very little missing" before terms can be agreed.

Paulo Dybala has claimed that he is "very close" to putting an end to speculation over his future by signing a new deal with Juventus.

The 23-year-old was recently tipped with making a summer switch to Chelsea, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have also reportedly shown an interest in signing him.

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta attempted to quash the speculation earlier this week, insisting that talks were soon to get under way over fresh terms for the Argentina international, and Dybala himself expect to get a deal over the line sooner rather than later.

"We are very close to the renewal and there is very little missing," he told Sky Italia. "My agent will come to Italy to talk about the last things with Marotta, but the will is there on our part."

Dybala, who still has three years left to run on his current contract, has eight goals for Juve this season - significantly fewer than the 23 bagged in his maiden campaign in Turin.