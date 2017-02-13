New Transfer Talk header

Juventus chief confident of tying down Paulo Dybala to new deal

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta promises supporters 'not to worry' over the future of Paulo Dybala, as a new contract will likely be signed later this month.
Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that the club are 'not worried' about the ongoing speculation linking Paulo Dybala with a move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is said to be among Chelsea's top summer transfer targets, while Manchester United and Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked in the past.

Morata claimed last month that a new deal was close to being signed and, although no confirmation has yet been given, the Juve chief remains confident of fresh terms being agreed between club and player in the coming weeks.

"Dybala's entourage is in Argentina right now," he told Mediaset. "There is no reason to worry. They will arrive at the end of the month and that is the moment we will sign the contract."

Morata also attempted to play down talk of a potential switch to Arsenal for manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC celebrates the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Arena on October 25, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
