Neymar: 'I want to play in England'

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona forward Neymar reveals that he wants to play in the Premier League before hanging up his boots.
Monday, March 20, 2017

Barcelona forward Neymar has revealed that he wants to play in the Premier League before hanging up his boots.

The 25-year-old has won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and one Champions League since joining Barcelona from Santos in the summer of 2013.

The attacker is also just one goal short of 100 for the Spanish giants, while he has scored 50 times in 75 appearances for the Brazilian national team since making his international debut in 2010.

Despite his happiness in Spain, Neymar has claimed that he is 'amazed by the Premier League' and has named Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho as coaches that he would like to play under in the English game.

"The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes," Neymar told The Sun.

"I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting. And then you have high-level coaches like Mourinho and Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work."

Man United are believed to have a long-standing interest in the Brazilian forward.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester derby scheduled for April 27
