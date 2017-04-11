Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
Massimliano Allegri: 'No favourites in Barcelona tie'

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insists that "there are no favourites" in his team's Champions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that "there are no favourites" in his team's Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.

Juve will welcome the Spanish champions to Turin on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last-eight clash.

Allegri has picked out Barcelona's defence as an area of weakness for the Catalan outfit, but the experienced manager is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing his team.

"There are no favourites because it's a balanced game, we'll need great balance. When you're at home it's always good to keep a clean sheet, but that will be difficult so we have to play to score goals," Allegri told reporters.

"We know that Barcelona have great attacking qualities but they also have weaknesses in terms of defence and we need to work on those, because we'll try to exploit the opponents' weaknesses.

"Whether the opponent is called - with all due respect - Chievo or Barcelona we always need to work on the weakness of the opponent."

Juventus have won 11 of their previous 17 European Cup quarter-finals, while they are currently on a 21-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
