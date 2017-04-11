Juventus star Dani Alves faces his former club Barcelona in the Champions League.

Juventus defender Dani Alves will face his former club Barcelona for the first time after making the starting XI for tonight's Champions League clash.

The Brazilian is one of several key players recalled by manager Massimiliano Allegri for the first leg of the quarter-final tie, with Mario Mandzukic, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic also drafted in.

Sami Khedira is retained from the weekend's victory over Chievo, while Gonzalo Higuain leads the attack.

Barca line up with a three-pronged attack comprised of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, with Javier Mascherano added to the midfield.

Meanwhile, French defender Jeremy Mathieu has been handed a surprise start at the back.

Juventus: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Subs: Neto, Marchisio, Barzagli, Lemina, Asamoah, Lichtsteiner, Rincon

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Roberto, Rakitic, Mascherano, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Andre Gomes, Alena

Follow the game live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.