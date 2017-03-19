Manchester City are reportedly drawing up new plans to sign Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.

The Italy international is said to be considering his Turin future following a bust-up with Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the Daily Star, City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to Bonucci as a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who may be moved on in the summer due to his injury record.

The report also claims that the veteran centre-back is eager to play for Guardiola, as well as having the chance to double his salary to £220,000 a week.

Bonucci has made 305 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A leaders since his move from Bari in 2010.