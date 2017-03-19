New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City interested in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Manchester City are reportedly drawing up new plans to sign Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 18:23 UK

Manchester City have rekindled their interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to reports.

The Italy international is said to be considering his Turin future following a bust-up with Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the Daily Star, City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to Bonucci as a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who may be moved on in the summer due to his injury record.

The report also claims that the veteran centre-back is eager to play for Guardiola, as well as having the chance to double his salary to £220,000 a week.

Bonucci has made 305 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A leaders since his move from Bari in 2010.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Man City want Benfica's Ederson
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegri, Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in lively contest at Etihad Stadium
 Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
Report: Manchester City interested in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci
Team News: Otamendi, Toure return to Man City XIReport: Man City want Benfica's EdersonRagnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio AgueroGuardiola: 'I never promised success'Cahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'
Man City owners to expand global club networkPreview: Man City vs. LiverpoolMan City close to finalising £30m Rudiger deal?Vincent Kompany left out of Belgium squadMilner: 'Current side best I've played in'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Juventus News
Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
Report: Manchester City interested in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester United, Arsenal 'scout AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals
Bonucci: 'I want Barcelona in quarters'Dani Alves keen to avoid BarcelonaBuffon wants to avoid "dangerous" LeicesterResult: Juventus book last-eight spot in CLTeam News: Four changes for Juve as they host Porto
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-0 Porto - as it happenedDybala: 'No club bigger than Juventus'Juventus 'ready to tie up Kean deal'Sami Khedira delaying MLS moveAllegri 'gives Arsenal three-week deadline'
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 