Manchester City have rekindled their interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to reports.
The Italy international is said to be considering his Turin future following a bust-up with Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
According to the Daily Star, City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to Bonucci as a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who may be moved on in the summer due to his injury record.
The report also claims that the veteran centre-back is eager to play for Guardiola, as well as having the chance to double his salary to £220,000 a week.
Bonucci has made 305 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A leaders since his move from Bari in 2010.