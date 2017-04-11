Sevilla president Jorge Castro denies suggestions that head coach Jorge Sampaoli could leave the Estadio Ramon to take charge of Argentina.

Sevilla president Jose Castro has played down suggestions that head coach Jorge Sampaoli could leave the Estadio Ramon at the end of the season to take charge of Argentina.

Argentina relieved Edgardo Bauza of his duties earlier this week, and it is understood that the South Americans want former Chile coach Sampaoli to turn around their disappointing 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

Castro, however, has insisted that Sampaoli is "happy with Sevilla", in addition to revealing that the Spanish club have not yet received an approach from Argentina.

"I can't help [speculation]. I was having a good time yesterday with Jorge, talking about the team. It doesn't worry me. What worries me is the present, the match against Valencia, a team that has been reborn," Castro told reporters.

"It doesn't seem logical to talk about the future at this time when we're playing for so much in the present. I think only and exclusively of the seven games that we have to finish the season not just well, but very well.

"Sampaoli always says they call him and that he has offers, but he's happy with Sevilla, we're happy with him. There is a release clause, as for all professionals, but nothing else. We have no record of the Argentine Football Association coming officially for Sampaoli."

Sampaoli has also been linked with the managerial seat at Barcelona, which will become open this summer when Luis Enrique stands down.