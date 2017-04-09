Borussia Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke is adamant that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aumabeyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich.

The Gabonese striker has hit 32 goals and claimed five assists in just 36 games in all competitions this season, which has not gone unnoticed by rival clubs.

Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels are among the highest-profile Dortmund players to have switched to Bayern in recent years, but general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke claims that the 27-year-old would only be allowed to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"I think he will stay with us," Watzke told Sport1. "But if Real Madrid or Barcelona come with a big offer, then we have to discuss it. We will not sell him to the Bavarians."

Since his move to Dortmund from French outfit Saint-Etienne in 2013, Aubameyang has scored 112 goals in just 179 games.