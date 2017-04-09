New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Dortmund: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
Borussia Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke is adamant that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aumabeyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 22:46 UK

Borussia Dortmund have insisted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Gabonese striker has hit 32 goals and claimed five assists in just 36 games in all competitions this season, which has not gone unnoticed by rival clubs.

Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels are among the highest-profile Dortmund players to have switched to Bayern in recent years, but general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke claims that the 27-year-old would only be allowed to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"I think he will stay with us," Watzke told Sport1. "But if Real Madrid or Barcelona come with a big offer, then we have to discuss it. We will not sell him to the Bavarians."

Since his move to Dortmund from French outfit Saint-Etienne in 2013, Aubameyang has scored 112 goals in just 179 games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Aubameyang can leave Dortmund for "exorbitant price"
>
View our homepages for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hans-Joachim Watzke, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Report: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain join race to sign Hugo Lloris
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Report: Real Madrid looking to bid for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante
Dortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'Ramos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Griezmann'Keylor Navas: 'I'm good enough for Madrid'Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Navas: Madrid "more determined" to win La Liga
Zidane: 'Real Madrid must concentrate more'Real defender Pepe suffers broken ribsResult: Griezmann strikes late to derail Real's title hopesTeam News: BBC return for Madrid derbyZidane brushes aside Isco exit rumours
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Malaga 2-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Neymar copulates with the goalpost during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Result: Barcelona miss chance to close gap at top of La Liga with defeat at Malaga
 Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
Luis Enrique questions red card shown to Neymar in Malaga defeat
Dortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Barca propose player-plus-cash deal for Bellerin?Zidane brushes aside Isco exit rumoursRafinha to miss four months with knee injury
Isco crisps photo sets off Barca transfer rumoursGriezmann needs Champions League, says advisorMessi: 'Olympic gold bigger than Barca trophies'Jorge Sampaoli pays tribute to NeymarLuis Enrique jokes about Barcelona exit
> Barcelona Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Borussia Dortmund: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich'
 Shkodran Mustafi slides in Robert Lewandowski during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Robert Lewandowski calms injury fears
 Robert Lewandowski in action during the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Juventus on March 16, 2016
Manchester United to consider move for Robert Lewandowski?
Ancelotti: 'Bale rumours are a myth'Ancelotti plays down Dybala rumoursAgent denies Brandt Bayern dealAncelotti: 'Coman, Kimmich to stay at Bayern'United 'approach Bayern over Kimmich'
Mesut Ozil "open" to Arsenal exitBayern lead race for Alexis Sanchez?Hummels accuses Germany of arroganceNiklas Sule reveals big-money Chelsea offerArsenal, Bayern fined for fan behaviour
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Borussia Dortmund: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich'
 Poland's Lukasz Piszczek controls the ball during international friendly soccer match between Poland and Scotland at the National Stadium on March 5, 2014
Lukasz Piszczek signs new Borussia Dortmund deal
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Borussia Dortmund confirm agreement to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud
Emre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridDahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?Wolves owners to buy Borussia Dortmund?Aubameyang can leave Dortmund for "exorbitant price"Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, Sanchez
Tuchel 'not interested' in joining ArsenalArsenal 'make approach for Thomas Tuchel'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersGotze ruled out for remainder of seasonAubameyang lined up as Aguero replacement?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6EibarEibar31148952421050
7Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
8Real Sociedad30154114341249
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3057183158-2722
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 