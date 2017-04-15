Marc Bartra released from hospital after Borussia Dortmund bus attack

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra is released from hospital four days after being injured in an attack on the team's bus.
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has been released from hospital following the attack on the club's bus prior to Tuesday's Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

The 26-year-old was injured during a series of explosions while the coach travelled to the quarter-final first leg at the Westfalenstadion and subsequently underwent surgery on a fractured wrist.

Bartra was the most seriously injured player involved in the incident, but he has now been released from hospital and is expected to return to training in a month.

The Spain international described the ordeal as the "worst experience of my life", although investigators have since played down the possibility of the attack being linked to Islamic extremists.

The quarter-final was postponed and played a day later following the attack, with Dortmund going on to lose 3-2 at the hands of the Ligue 1 outfit.

Dortmund's players paid tribute to Bartra by laying his shirt on the ground following their 3-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.

